UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Results

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos

Feb 23, 2019

O2 Arena

Prague, Czech Republic

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Fight Card

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Jan Blachowicz (23-7, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Thiago Santos (20-6, #5 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Stefan Struve (28-11, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-5-1, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Gian Villante (17-10, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2, 1 NC, #41 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Liz Carmouche (12-6, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-3, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

John Dodson (20-10, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Petr Yan (11-1, #19 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Magomed Ankalaev (10-1, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Klidson Abreu (14-2)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 11:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights:

Dwight Grant (8-2, #76 ranked welterweight) vs Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-2, #72 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Daniel Teymur (6-2, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold (17-2-1, #51 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Veronica Macedo (5-2-1, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson (5-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Damir Hadzovic (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Polo Reyes (8-4, #40 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Michel Prazeres (26-2, #18 ranked welterweight) vs

Ismail Naurdiev (17-2) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)