UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Results

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos
Feb 23, 2019
O2 Arena
Prague, Czech Republic

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Jan Blachowicz  (23-7,  #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Thiago Santos   (20-6,  #5 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Stefan Struve  (28-11, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima   (16-5-1, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gian Villante  (17-10, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk   (12-2, 1 NC, #41 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Liz Carmouche    (12-6, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova    (8-3, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
John Dodson    (20-10, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Petr Yan   (11-1, #19 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Magomed Ankalaev  (10-1, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Klidson Abreu    (14-2)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 11:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights:
Dwight Grant    (8-2, #76 ranked welterweight) vs Carlo Pedersoli Jr.   (11-2, #72 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Daniel Teymur  (6-2, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold   (17-2-1, #51 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Veronica Macedo  (5-2-1, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson  (5-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Damir Hadzovic  (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Polo Reyes   (8-4, #40 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Michel Prazeres  (26-2, #18 ranked welterweight) vs
Ismail Naurdiev   (17-2) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Lightweights:
Rustam Khabilov    (23-3, #25 ranked lightweight) vs
Carlos Diego Ferreira    (14-2, #22 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweights:
Damir Ismagulov    (17-2, #68 ranked lightweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
vs Joel Alvarez    (15-1)

