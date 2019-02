Congratulations to Cameron Walsh for winning our UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Pick ‘Em Contest and Derek Imm for being February’s winner. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 235 on Mar 2nd. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Thiago Santos – 54%

Stefan Struve – 58%

Michal Oleksiejczuk – 71%

Liz Carmouche – 92%

Petr Yan – 67%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 22-5 (81%)



UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Pick ‘Em Results

1 Cameron Walsh 12 2 MMAinVA 10 2 Sam K 10 4 Dave K. 9 4 Derek Imm 9 4 Glen Purvis 9 4 Nathan H. 9 8 larry chaput 8 8 Nick paquette 8 8 Robert Oakes 8 8 Steve Risk 8 12 Brandon Kaplan 7 12 Michael J. 7 14 Josemari joaquin 6 14 Sternfan74 6 14 The MMA Manifesto 6 17 Herman Martinez 5 17 Matt G. 5 17 Neil H. 5 20 CDN420 4 20 Eddie Washington 4 20 James Weise 4 23 Eric Wolaniuk 3 23 Isaac 3 25 theJawas 1



February Top Five

1 Derek Imm 25 2 Dave K. 23 2 MMAinVA 23 2 Nathan H. 23 5 Cameron Walsh 22



2019 Overall Top Ten