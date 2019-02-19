Select Page

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos
Feb 23, 2019
O2 Arena
Prague, Czech Republic

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Jan Blachowicz  (23-7,  #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Thiago Santos   (20-6,  #5 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Stefan Struve  (28-11, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima   (16-5-1, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Gian Villante  (17-10, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk   (12-2, 1 NC, #41 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Liz Carmouche    (12-6, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lucie Pudilova    (8-3, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
John Dodson    (20-10, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Petr Yan   (11-1, #19 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Magomed Ankalaev  (10-1, #37 ranked light heavyweight) vs Klidson Abreu    (14-2)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 11:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights:
Dwight Grant    (8-2, #76 ranked welterweight) vs Carlo Pedersoli Jr.   (11-2, #72 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Daniel Teymur  (6-2, #51 ranked featherweight) vs Chris Fishgold   (17-2-1, #51 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Veronica Macedo  (5-2-1, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson  (5-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Damir Hadzovic  (12-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Polo Reyes   (8-4, #40 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Michel Prazeres  (26-2, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Ismail Naurdiev   (17-2)

Lightweights:
Rustam Khabilov    (23-3, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira    (14-2, #22 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Damir Ismagulov    (17-2, #68 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez    (15-1)

Betting Odds:

UFC on ESPN+ 3: Blachowicz vs. Santos odds - BestFightOdds

MMA Manifesto

