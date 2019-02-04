Congratulations to Victor Rattanasithy for winning our UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Pick ‘Em Contest via a massive tie-breaker, and to CDN420 for being January’s monthly winner. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 234 on Feb 9th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Marlon Moraes – 65%

Jose Aldo – 69%

Demian Maia – 77%

Teymur/Oliveira – 50%

Johnny Walker – 89%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 10-3 (77%)



UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Victor Rattanasithy 12 2 Jason Poirier 12 2 CDN420 12 4 Kyle Surber 11 4 Glen Purvis 11 6 Dave K. 10 6 The MMA Manifesto 10 8 Herman Martinez 9 8 Neil H. 9 10 Tom Williams 7 10 MMAinVA 7 10 Derek Imm 7 10 Michael J. 7 10 Nathan H. 7 15 Frankie Dicristofano 6 15 Cameron Walsh 6 15 Barry Oh 6 15 Brandon Kaplan 6 15 Richard Lewis 6 15 larry chaput 6 15 Isaac 6 22 Emma Vreeland 5 22 Rodney 5 24 Eduardo Ramos / Tijuana 3 24 Robert oakes 3 25 Sternfan74 2 27 theJawas 1

January Top Five

1 CDN420 26 2 Emma Vreeland 25 3 Brandon Kaplan 24 4 Glen Purvis 23 5 MMAinVA 22 5 Nathan H. 22

2019 Overall Top Ten