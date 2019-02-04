Congratulations to Victor Rattanasithy for winning our UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Pick ‘Em Contest via a massive tie-breaker, and to CDN420 for being January’s monthly winner. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 234 on Feb 9th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Marlon Moraes – 65%
Jose Aldo – 69%
Demian Maia – 77%
Teymur/Oliveira – 50%
Johnny Walker – 89%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 10-3 (77%)
UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Victor Rattanasithy
|12
|2
|Jason Poirier
|12
|2
|CDN420
|12
|4
|Kyle Surber
|11
|4
|Glen Purvis
|11
|6
|Dave K.
|10
|6
|The MMA Manifesto
|10
|8
|Herman Martinez
|9
|8
|Neil H.
|9
|10
|Tom Williams
|7
|10
|MMAinVA
|7
|10
|Derek Imm
|7
|10
|Michael J.
|7
|10
|Nathan H.
|7
|15
|Frankie Dicristofano
|6
|15
|Cameron Walsh
|6
|15
|Barry Oh
|6
|15
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|15
|Richard Lewis
|6
|15
|larry chaput
|6
|15
|Isaac
|6
|22
|Emma Vreeland
|5
|22
|Rodney
|5
|24
|Eduardo Ramos / Tijuana
|3
|24
|Robert oakes
|3
|25
|Sternfan74
|2
|27
|theJawas
|1
January Top Five
|1
|CDN420
|26
|2
|Emma Vreeland
|25
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|24
|4
|Glen Purvis
|23
|5
|MMAinVA
|22
|5
|Nathan H.
|22
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|CDN420
|26
|2
|Emma Vreeland
|25
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|24
|4
|Glen Purvis
|23
|5
|MMAinVA
|22
|5
|Nathan H.
|22
|7
|Dave K.
|21
|8
|Derek Imm
|20
|8
|Neil H.
|20
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|19
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Pick 'Em Results