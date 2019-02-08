Select Page

UFC 234 Will Not be Available on DirecTV

MMA fans who want to watch all of the action of this Saturday’s UFC 234 pay-per-view may have to explore alternative options than they usually would.

UFC president Dana White announced the change in a video on UFC.com. The company’s distribution agreement has expired.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement with one of our primary distributors, DirecTV. Though we continue to work to reach a resolution, UFC 234…will not be available on DirecTV. To ensure that fans don’t miss a minute of action, DirecTV subscribers should consider other viewing options, including UFC.TV, ESPN.com, Amazon Prime, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, local cable providers, and Dish Network.”

UFC 234 will air live from Melbourne, Australia.

