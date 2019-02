UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum Fight Card

UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum

Feb 9 (10 in Australia), 2018

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, Australia

UFC 234 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweight Championship:

Robert Whittaker (20-4, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Israel Adesanya (15-0, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Anderson Silva (34-8, 1 NC, #15 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Rani Yahya (26-9, 1 NC, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Simon (14-1, #37 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Montana De La Rosa (9-4, #5 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Nadia Kassem (5-0, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jim Crute (9-0, #32 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey (33-11, 1 NC, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Devonte Smith (9-1, #56 ranked lightweight) vs Dong Hyun Ma (16-8-3, #48 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Shane Young (12-4, #34 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Arnett (16-5, #46 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Kai Kara-France (18-7, 1 NC, #17 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva (18-1)

Bantamweights:

Teruto Ishihara (10-6-2, #47 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyung Ho Kang (14-8, 1 NC, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Lando Vannata (9-3-2, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Rosa (6-4)

Lightweights:

Callan Porter (17-7) vs Jalin Turner (7-4, #76 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Wuliji Buren (9-5, #57 ranked bantamweight) vs Jonathan Martinez (9-2, #57 ranked bantamweight)

