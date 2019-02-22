UFC 234 is a PPV Sales Dud

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Considering it lost its main event at the very, very last minute, it should come as no surprise that this month’s UFC 234 pay-per-view didn’t sell too hot. Dave Meltzer reports that the card, which was ultimately headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Anderson Silva, sold in the 175,000 range.

It actually isn’t that bad of a sales result – it outsold three PPVs last year. And this was a weak fight card even before the main event of Robert Whittaker against Kelvin Gastelum fell off the card. It is, however, the lowest-selling Anderson Silva-headlined PPV in UFC history.