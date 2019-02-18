Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Phoenix: Aljamain Sterling

Feb 18, 2019

The Statistical Star of UFC Phoenix: Aljamain Sterling
Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jimmie Rivera (not pictured) during their bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Sterling won via unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Aljamain Sterling (vs Jimmie Rivera)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 129 to 36 (101-24 significant strikes)
57% significant strike accuracy
28% opponent’s significant strike accuracy

Funk Master put on another impressive performance in the octagon last night.

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC Phoenix: Aljamain Sterling



