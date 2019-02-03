Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Fortaleza: Geraldo de Freitas

Posted by | Feb 3, 2019 | ,

Feb 2, 2019; Fortaleza, Brazil; Geraldo de Freitas Jr. (red gloves) reacts to fight against Felipe Colares (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Arena CFO. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Geraldo de Freitas (vs Felipe Colares)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 68 to 28 (49-29 significant strikes)
64% significant strike accuracy
6 takedowns
11 guard passes
2 reversals

Spartan put on a dominant performance in his octagon debut.

