The Statistical Star of UFC Fortaleza: Geraldo de Freitas

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Geraldo de Freitas (vs Felipe Colares)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 68 to 28 (49-29 significant strikes)

64% significant strike accuracy

6 takedowns

11 guard passes

2 reversals

Spartan put on a dominant performance in his octagon debut.