The Statistical Star of UFC 234: Montana De La Rosa

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Montana De La Rosa (vs Nadia Kassem)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 79 to 15 (21-5 significant strikes)

60% significant strike accuracy

2 for 3 takedowns

7 guard passes

3 submission attempts

1 submission

A very impressive performance put in last night by Montana De La Rosa at UFC 234.