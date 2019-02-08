Select Page

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 8/19

Posted by | Feb 8, 2019 | ,

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 8/19
By: |

Jan 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryan Bader (blue gloves) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red gloves) during Bellator 214 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 3)  Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 45 (out of 50) points
          Record: 27-5
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
          Next Fight: TBA

The champ champ jumps up to #1.

2) (2)  Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 40 points                 Record: 45-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed one of the best non-UFC fighters out there.

3) (1) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 40 points
          Record: 27-3-1
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: vs Yuya Wakamatsu – ONE Championship: A New Era – Mar 31st

It’s going to be odd seeing Mighty Mouse compete outside of the octagon.

4) (4)  Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 31 points
          Record: 20-5
          Last Five Fights: 2-3
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs Jon Fitch – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th

Middleweight didn’t quite work out as planned for Rory MacDonald.

5) (tied) (5) Eddie Alvarez – ONE Championship Lightweight – 22 points

Dec 2, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports


          Record: 29-6, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Chandler, L-Chandler)
          Next Fight: vs Timofey Nastyukhin – ONE Championship: A New Era – Mar 31st

The Underground King is off to conquer yet another MMA organization.

5) (tied) (6) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 22 points
                    Record: 26-2
                    Last Five Fights: 5-0
                    Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
                    Next Fight: vs Ben Nguyen – Rizin 15 – Apr 21st
Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC – eight-straight wins, all at a weight class above his natural one.

7) (7) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 14 points
          Record: 19-4
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)
          Next Fight: TBA

The gold is back around Chandler’s waist once again.
8) (tied) (7) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 12 points
                    Record: 19-0
                    Last Five Fights: 5-0
                    Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                    Next Fight: vs Cheick Kongo – Bellator 216 – Feb 16th
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.

8) (tied) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 12 points

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ilima Macfarlane (red gloves) reacts after defeating Emily Ducote (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Record:  9-0
Last Five Fights:  5-0
Record vs Top 10:  0-0
Next Fight:  vs Veta Arteaga – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th

Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.

10) (10) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 9 points
              Record: 30-7
              Last Five Fights: 4-1
              Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
              Next Fight: vs Paul Daley/Michael Page – TBA
Lima is on to the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament.                     

Bubbling under: Vadim Nemkov, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ FreirePhil Davis, Jon Fitch, Neiman Gracie, Michael Page, Anatoly Tokov, Henry Corrales

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 8/19



Related Posts

Satoru Kitaoka faces the undefeated Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza at RIZIN 15

Satoru Kitaoka faces the undefeated Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza at RIZIN 15

February 8, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 23/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 23/19

January 23, 2019

Daniel Cormier Rematch with Stipe Miocic Off the Table

Daniel Cormier Rematch with Stipe Miocic Off the Table

February 6, 2019

UFC 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR GENERATES RECORD $86.4 MILLION FOR LAS VEGAS

UFC 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR GENERATES RECORD $86.4 MILLION FOR LAS VEGAS

January 28, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino