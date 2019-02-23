The Livest Dog at UFC Prague: Gian Villante

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Gian Villante

Opponent: Michal Oleksiejczuk

Odds: +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Gian Villante’s record stands at 2-2 in his last four. However, each of those fights were split decisions. So really we could be looking at a fighter who is on a four-fight win streak with just a couple of small scoring changes.

Apart from the misleading record, I also think that Villante poses a rough stylistic matchup for Oleksiejczuk. The Pole likes to lean on his wrestling, and when he isn’t, he uses the wrestling threats to set up his striking. However, Villante tends to stuff wrestling fairly easily. Against Patrick Cummins (one of his split decision losses), Villante stuffed 10 of 11 takedown attempts.

If you give Villante the opportunity to simply box it out here, he could easily win (or lose) a split decision. At +175, that is certainly worth a look.

2019 Totals

Record: 0-4

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-400

Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

