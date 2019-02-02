The Livest Dog at UFC Fortaleza: Lyman Good

Name: Lyman Good

Opponent: Demian Maia

Odds: +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

This one really comes down to a very simple question: do you think Demian Maia can take Lyman Good down.

My simple answer is no.

The reason being here is that in three UFC bouts, Good has only allowed a single takedown and sports a 85% takedown defense average. On top of that, Maia only seems to have issues getting down those who are physically imposing. Good may be the most imposing of all of his recent opponents, and that may be the difference here.

If Maia isn’t able to get the takedown, it’s hard to see Maia winning a striking battle with a Tiger Schulmann fighter. Even if he survives the big shots, he’ll likely get outpointed in a decision.

2019 Totals

Record: 0-1

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-100

Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

