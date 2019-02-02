Select Page

The Livest Dog at UFC Fortaleza: Lyman Good

Posted by | Feb 2, 2019 | ,

The Livest Dog at UFC Fortaleza: Lyman Good

Nov 3, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Lyman Good (red gloves) celebrates beating Ben Saunders (blue gloves) during UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Lyman Good 

Opponent: Demian Maia

Odds: +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

This one really comes down to a very simple question: do you think Demian Maia can take Lyman Good down.

My simple answer is no.

The reason being here is that in three UFC bouts, Good has only allowed a single takedown and sports a 85% takedown defense average. On top of that, Maia only seems to have issues getting down those who are physically imposing. Good may be the most imposing of all of his recent opponents, and that may be the difference here.

If Maia isn’t able to get the takedown, it’s hard to see Maia winning a striking battle with a Tiger Schulmann fighter. Even if he survives the big shots, he’ll likely get outpointed in a decision.

Demian Maia vs Lyman Good odds - BestFightOdds

2019 Totals

Record: 0-1
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-100
Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Livest Dog at UFC Fortaleza: Lyman Good



Related Posts

Bellator 214 Pick 'Em Contest

Bellator 214 Pick &#039;Em Contest

January 21, 2019

Fighter Documentary, Fight Life starring Jay Perrin

Fighter Documentary, Fight Life starring Jay Perrin

January 24, 2019

The Business of MMA: Can Subscription Streaming Replace Pay-Per-View?

The Business of MMA: Can Subscription Streaming Replace Pay-Per-View?

January 31, 2019

MMASucka’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 staff picks

MMASucka’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 staff picks

January 19, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino