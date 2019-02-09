Select Page

The Livest Dog at UFC 234: Nadia Kassem

Posted by | Feb 9, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC 234: Nadia Kassem
Nov 18, 2017; Sydney, Australia; Nadia Kassem reacts during her match against Alex Chambers at UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hyde-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Nadia Kassem 

Opponent: Montana De La Rosa

Odds: +230 (bet $100 to win $230)

The game plan is pretty clear for De La Rosa – if she gets you down, she is very dangerous. Both of her wins in the UFC have come by submission (a rear naked choke and an armbar). However, she’s never scored a takedown in six tries. This means she’s going to have to fight Kassem on her feet.

When you look at Kassem’s style, she’s a brash striker with a pawing jab. Her striking is not quite top shelf yet, but at only 23 years old, there’s plenty of time to grow. In the meantime, her one-two is strong enough to keep De La Rosa on her back foot and turn this into a dominant striking performance.

2019 Totals

Record: 0-2
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-200
Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

MMA Manifesto

