The Livest Dog at UFC 234: Nadia Kassem

Name: Nadia Kassem

Opponent: Montana De La Rosa

Odds: +230 (bet $100 to win $230)

The game plan is pretty clear for De La Rosa – if she gets you down, she is very dangerous. Both of her wins in the UFC have come by submission (a rear naked choke and an armbar). However, she’s never scored a takedown in six tries. This means she’s going to have to fight Kassem on her feet.

When you look at Kassem’s style, she’s a brash striker with a pawing jab. Her striking is not quite top shelf yet, but at only 23 years old, there’s plenty of time to grow. In the meantime, her one-two is strong enough to keep De La Rosa on her back foot and turn this into a dominant striking performance.

2019 Totals

Record: 0-2

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-200

Return on Investment: -100%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

