MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 21/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)
UFC
Interim Middleweight Championship: Kelvin Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC) vs Israel Adesanya (16-0) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th
Paige VanZant (8-4) vs Poliana Botelho (7-2) – UFC 236 – Apr 23th
Wilson Reis (23-9) vs Alexandre Pantoja (20-3) – UFC 236 – Apr 23th
Roxanne Modafferi (22-15) vs Antonina Shevchenko (7-0) – UFC on ESPN+ 7 – Apr 20th
John Lineker (31-8) vs Cory Sandhagen (10-1) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th
Elias Theodorou (16-2) vs Derek Brunson (18-7) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th
Sarah Moras (5-4) vs Leah Letson (5-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th
Arjan Bhullar (8-1) vs Juan Adams (5-0) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th
Aiemann Zahabi (7-1) vs Vince Morales (8-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th
Brian Kelleher (19-10) vs Mitch Gagnon (12-4) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th
Andrew Sanchez (10-4) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (11-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th
Brad Katona (8-0) vs Merab Dvalishvili (8-4) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th
Anderson Silva (34-8) vs Jared Cannonier (11-4) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-8) vs Ryan Spann (15-5) – UFC 237 – May 11th
Bellator
Lightweight Championship: Michael Chandler (19-4) vs Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (28-4) – Bellator 221 – May 11th
Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinals: Michael Page (14-0) vs Douglas Lima (30-7) – Bellator 221 – May 11th
A.J. McKee (13-0) vs Pat Curran (23-7) – Bellator 221 – May 11th
Jake Hager (1-0) vs T.J. Jones (1-1) – Bellator 221 – May 11th
KSW
Satoshi Ishii (19-8-1) vs Fernando Rodrigues Jr. (12-4) – KSW 47 – Mar 23rd
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 21/19