MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 21/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Interim Middleweight Championship: Kelvin Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC) vs Israel Adesanya (16-0) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Paige VanZant (8-4) vs Poliana Botelho (7-2) – UFC 236 – Apr 23th

Wilson Reis (23-9) vs Alexandre Pantoja (20-3) – UFC 236 – Apr 23th

Roxanne Modafferi (22-15) vs Antonina Shevchenko (7-0) – UFC on ESPN+ 7 – Apr 20th

John Lineker (31-8) vs Cory Sandhagen (10-1) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Elias Theodorou (16-2) vs Derek Brunson (18-7) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th

Sarah Moras (5-4) vs Leah Letson (5-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th

Arjan Bhullar (8-1) vs Juan Adams (5-0) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th

Aiemann Zahabi (7-1) vs Vince Morales (8-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th

Brian Kelleher (19-10) vs Mitch Gagnon (12-4) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th

Andrew Sanchez (10-4) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (11-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th

Brad Katona (8-0) vs Merab Dvalishvili (8-4) – UFC on ESPN+ 8 – May 4th

Anderson Silva (34-8) vs Jared Cannonier (11-4) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-8) vs Ryan Spann (15-5) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Bellator

Lightweight Championship: Michael Chandler (19-4) vs Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (28-4) – Bellator 221 – May 11th

Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinals: Michael Page (14-0) vs Douglas Lima (30-7) – Bellator 221 – May 11th

A.J. McKee (13-0) vs Pat Curran (23-7) – Bellator 221 – May 11th

Jake Hager (1-0) vs T.J. Jones (1-1) – Bellator 221 – May 11th

KSW

Satoshi Ishii (19-8-1) vs Fernando Rodrigues Jr. (12-4) – KSW 47 – Mar 23rd