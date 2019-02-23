Max Holloway to Challenge Dustin Poirier for Interim Lightweight Title

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

If you’re a fan of interim title fights (and who isn’t, right?!), then UFC 236 is the event for you. With a interim middleweight title fight already set for the card (Adesanya vs Gastelum), last night the UFC have added an interim lightweight bout also. Current featherweight champion Max Holloway will move up a weight class and challenge Dustin Poirier for the pretend strap.

If he makes it to the fight in one piece, this will be Holloway’s first fight at 155 pounds since he won the X-1 Lightweight Championship in March of 2011. He was penciled in to fight Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight belt last April before being pulled from the fight when his weight cut wasn’t going well.

Holloway’s first UFC bout, way back in 2012, was against none other than Dustin Poirier, with The Diamond winning via a mounted triangle-armbar. However, Holloway was a last minute injury replacement for the fight, and was only 20-years-old at the time.

What about the aforementioned Ferguson? Apparently he was originally offered Poirier’s spot in this fight, but wasn’t satisfied with the proposed financials attached to the deal.

UFC 236 goes down April 13th from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

