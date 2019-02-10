Israel Adesanya Career Earnings

Select Page

July 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Israel Adesanya lands a kick against Brad Tavares during the TUF 27 Finale at Pearl Theater. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Wilkinson) – $153,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Gaethje vs Poirier – Apr 14/18 – W (Vettori) – $109,500 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

TUF: Undefeated Finale – Jul 6/18 – W (Brunson) – $165,500 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – W (Brunson) –  $172,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $600,500

