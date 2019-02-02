How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2

We’re still in the early days of the UFC’s partnership with ESPN in the U.S., which is causing some confusion for non-American viewers. What does this mean for them? How do they watch this event if they can’t get ESPN+ in their country? We’ve got you covered.
Here’s a breakdown on how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 tonight.
|EST
|U.S.
|Canada
|U.K.
|Brazil
|Latin America
|Main Card
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+
|TSN5
|BT Sport 2
|Combate
|Fox Sports
|Prelims
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|TSN5
|BT Sport 2
|Combate
|Fox Sports
|France
|Australia
|Germany
|Italy
|New Zealand
|Main Card
|8:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|DAZN
|DAZN
|ESPN
|Prelims
|5:00 PM
|Kombat
|ESPN
|ESPN
|Japan
|Southeast Asia
|Sweden
|China
|Main Card
|8:00 PM
|DAZN
|Fox Sports
|Viaplay Kop
|Star Sports
|Prelims
|5:00 PM
|UFC Fight Pass
