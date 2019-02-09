Select Page

How to Watch Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs Scope

Feb 9, 2019

Bellator kicks off it’s European series with an event today in Newcastle, England.  Here’s how you can watch it.

ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
5:00 PM Bellator app Bellator app Channel 5 Fox Sports
Prelims
12:00 PM Bellator app Bellator app Channel 5 Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
5:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
12:00 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
5:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
12:00 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com

MMA Manifesto, Updates

