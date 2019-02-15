Select Page

How to Watch Bellator 215: Mitrione vs Kharitonov

Feb 15, 2019

By: |

Bellator 215 goes down tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.  Here’s how you can watch it.

EDT U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
9:00 PM Paramount Paramount ?? Fox Sports
Dazn Dazn
Prelims
6:30 PM Bellator app Bellator app Bellator app Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
9:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
6:30 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
9:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: How to Watch Bellator 215: Mitrione vs Kharitonov



Calendar

