Georges 'Rush' St-Pierre officially announces his MMA retirement

After a day of speculation it’s official- former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has retired from mixed martial arts.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from the Ultimate Fighting Championship and mixed martial arts competition,” St-Pierre said in a statement on Twitter. “I intend to keep training and practicing martial arts for as long as I live, but now is the time that I chose to end my career as a professional MMA athlete.

“I’ve always planned to leave the sport on my own terms and timing. It takes a lot of discipline to become and stay champion. It also takes a lot of discipline to stop while still feeling that you’re in the best physical and mental shape of your life. I believe that the best way to pass the test of time is to remain ahead of it.

“There are several people I want to thank: First, my family. They raised me with virtues that brought me success and the foundation necessary to achieve my goals. I thank you.

“My fans. They have been loyal to me and what I stand for- the use of meticulous preparation and strategy to overcome obstacles no matter how intimidating or difficult it might seem. I thank you.

“My team of trainers and training partners who have always been there to teach me and provide advice to help me grow into the best athlete I can be inside the octagon. I thank you.

“The UFC. The organization gave me the chance to showcase my skills before the world, from UFC 46 to UFC 217. I will forever be grateful for the work of Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, as well as Dana White. The entire UFC team, in fact, deserves praise. These men and women, all of them, have helped my dreams come true. I thank you.”

The man known as Rush won welterweight championships in 2006 and 2008, and after a hiatus from 2013 to 2017 defeated Michael Bisping to gain the middleweight championship. St-Pierre then relinquished that championship a month later, and has not fought since.

St-Pierre also appeared in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” film as Georges Batrooc/The Leaper.