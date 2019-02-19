Gastelum vs Adesanya Signed for UFC 236

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

A new interim UFC middleweight champion will be crowned when Kelvin Gastelum meets Israel Adesanya on April 13 at UFC 236.

The location for the event is to be determined.

Dana White confirmed the matchup on ESPN Tuesday.

The resolution to crown an interim champion comes after champ Robert Whittaker sustained an abdominal hernia injury (as well as a collapsed bowel) the day he was scheduled to defend the belt at UFC 234 on February 9th.

Whittaker was subsequently remove‌d from that card, as was Gastelum. Adesanya defeated middleweight legend Anderson Silva in that night’s main event.