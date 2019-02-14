Select Page

Champ vs Champ Superfight Set For Bellator 221

UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Patricio Freire walks to the cage for his bout against Henry Corrales (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Bellator has itself another superfight coming down the pipes.  ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler will next defend his title against current featherweight champ Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire.

The fight is set to go down at Bellator 221 on May 11th from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.   The two fighters have been at each other’s throats for years, with Chandler even knocking out the other Pitbull brother, Patricky, in 2016.  Chandler recently recaptured his belt last December, defeating Brent Primus.  He sports a 19-4 record and has won three-straight fights.  Freire, meanwhile, is 28-4 and also is on a three-fight win streak.

