Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 6/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Michael Chandler 379 2 2 Brent Primus 217.5 3 3 Benson Henderson 195 4 4 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 186 5 6 Goiti Yamauchi 155 6 6 Adam Piccolotti 112.5 7 5 Daniel Weichel 103.5 8 8 Saad Awad 99 9 10 Derek Anderson 68.5 9 10 J.J. Okanovich 68.5 11 12 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5 12 14 Brandon Girtz 59.5 13 15 Steve Kozola 57.5 14 16 Dean Hancock 55 15 NR Alen Amedovski 47.5 16 17 Corey Browning 40 16 17 Jake Smith 40 16 17 Marcus Surin 40 19 20 Carrington Banks 34 20 26 Pedro Carvalho 29.5 21 NR Charlie Leary 25 21 28 Chris Avila 25 21 NR Nainoa Dung 25 24 22 Jacob Rosales 18.5 25 NR Pat Casey 14.5 26 NR Aaron Chalmers 10 27 24 Joshua Jones 9 28 25 J.J. Ambrose 8 29 26 Johnny Nunez 5 29 NR Paul Redmond 5 31 28 Jerome Mickle 0 31 28 Roger Huerta 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

