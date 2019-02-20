Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Feb 20/19

Oct 6, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Darrion Caldwell (blue gloves) fights Eduardo Dantas (red gloves) during Bellator 184 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Darrion Caldwell 327
2 2 Eduardo Dantas 191.5
3 3 Joe Taimanglo 144
4 4 Shawn Bunch 106
5 5 Joe Warren 75
6 6 James Gallagher 61
7 7 Ricky Bandejas 54
8 9 Cass Bell 47.5
9 8 Mike Kimbel 47
10 10 Justin Tenedora 45
11 11 Jordan Howard 32
12 12 Dominic Mazzotta 27.5
12 12 Vince Morales 27.5
14 NR Juan Archuleta 26
15 14 Josh San Diego 20
16 NR Toby Misech 18
17 15 Josh Sampo 15
18 16 Alex Potts 9
19 17 Joe Neal 8
20 18 Eric Ellington 5
21 19 Khai Wu 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

