Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley Results

Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley

Feb 16, 2019

Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, Connecticut

Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley Fight Card

Main Card (DAZN – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Quarter-Final:

Michael Page (13-0, #4 ranked welterweight) vs Paul Daley (40-16-2, #8 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Cheick Kongo (29-10-2, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Vitaly Minakov (21-0, #2 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Mirko Cro Cop (37-11-2, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Roy Nelson (23-16, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Yaroslav Amosov (20-0, #30 ranked welterweight) vs Erick Silva (20-9, 1 NC, #11 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Valerie Loureda (0-0) vs Colby Fletcher (1-2)

Prelims (Bellator.com & DAZN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Tyrell Fortune (5-0, #8 ranked heavyweight) vs Ryan Pokryfky (5-4)

Welterweights:

Vinicius De Jesus (6-2, #21 ranked welterweight) vs Rodolpho Barcellos (1-0)

Catchweights (165 lbs):

Kastriot Xhema (2-2, 1 NC, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Kemran Lachinov (7-2, #14 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Nekruz Mirkhojaev (3-2) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (NECK CRANK)- ROUND 3 (1:18) vs. Pat Casey (3-0, #25 ranked lightweight) vs

Middleweights:

Reginaldo Felix (4-2) vs Justin Sumter (6-2, #27 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Rodolfo Neves Rocha (1-1) vs Jesse Kosakowski (2-0)

Welterweights:

Demetrious Plaza (0-0) vs Andrews Rodriguez (1-0)

