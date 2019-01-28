UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Jan 28/19

Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Flyweights: Jan 28/19

Posted by | Jan 28, 2019 | ,

January 19, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Paige VanZant reacts following her victory against Rachael Ostovich during UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 198.5
2 2 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 178
3 6 Paige VanZant 62.5
4 3 2 Jessica Eye 58
5 5 16 Montana De La Rosa 52.5
6 4 11 Joanne Calderwood 51
7 7 4 Katlyn Chookagian 50
8 8 Gillian Robertson 42.5
9 9 Mayra Bueno Silva 40
10 10 6 Alexis Davis 31
11 11 Wu Yanan 30
12 12 13 Ashlee Evans-Smith 28.5
13 13 7 Liz Carmouche 26.5
14 14 14 Mara Romero Borella 22.5
14 14 8 Roxanne Modafferi 22.5
14 14 Shana Dobson 22.5
17 18 10 Jessica-Rose Clark 22
18 18 9 Lauren Murphy 22
19 14 Rachael Ostovich 20
20 20 3 Sijara Eubanks 14
21 21 Lucie Pudilova 13
22 22 Ji Yeon Kim 12.5
23 23 Antonina Shevchenko 10
24 24 Lauren Mueller 9
25 25 15 Andrea Lee 5
26 26 Jessica Penne 3.5
27 NR Ariane Lipski 0
27 27 Barb Honchak 0
27 NR 12 Jennifer Maia 0
27 27 Kalindra Faria 0
27 27 Melinda Fabian 0
27 27 Molly McCann 0
27 27 Priscila Cachoeira 0
27 27 Veronica Macedo 0

Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings

