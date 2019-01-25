UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Jan 25/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|438
|2
|2
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|193
|3
|3
|2
|Germaine de Randamie
|113.5
|4
|4
|3
|Holly Holm
|97
|5
|5
|7
|Marion Reneau
|78.5
|6
|7
|9
|Sara McMann
|62
|7
|8
|5
|Raquel Pennington
|59.5
|8
|6
|6
|Cat Zingano
|57
|9
|9
|4
|Ketlen Vieira
|52.5
|10
|10
|8
|Aspen Ladd
|32.5
|11
|11
|Macy Chiasson
|25
|12
|12
|Sarah Moras
|23
|13
|20
|Megan Anderson
|20
|14
|13
|11
|Irene Aldana
|14.5
|15
|15
|14
|Lina Lansberg
|8
|16
|16
|Leah Letson
|5
|16
|16
|16
|Talita Bernardo
|5
|16
|16
|10
|Yana Kunitskaya
|5
|19
|19
|Gina Mazany
|4.5
|20
|20
|Julija Stoliarenko
|0
|20
|20
|Panny Kianzad
|0
|20
|20
|12
|Tonya Evinger
|0
|20
|20
|Veronica Macedo
|0
Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
