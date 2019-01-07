UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 7/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 598 2 2 2 Colby Covington 391 3 3 7 Robbie Lawler 390 4 6 3 Kamaru Usman 294 5 4 6 Rafael dos Anjos 278.5 6 5 8 Santiago Ponzinibbio 267.5 7 7 11 Leon Edwards 227.5 8 13 13 Gunnar Nelson 203.5 9 8 4 Darren Till 201 10 9 5 Stephen Thompson 192 11 22 Tony Martin 158.5 12 11 9 Demian Maia 154.5 13 14 Vicente Luque 143 14 12 Michael Chiesa 137.5 15 10 16 Alex Oliveira 133.5 16 16 Michel Prazeres 130 17 17 Sean Strickland 128 18 56 Alexey Kunchenko 125 19 18 Sergio Moraes 122.5 20 19 Paul Felder 119.5 21 20 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 22 21 Yancy Medeiros 113 23 24 12 Neil Magny 103.5 24 25 15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102 25 26 Bryan Barberena 97 26 27 Niko Price 95 27 28 Claudio Silva 92.5 28 29 James Krause 91 29 23 Jake Matthews 90.5 30 36 Curtis Millender 88.5 31 31 Mike Perry 85 32 32 Mickey Gall 84.5 33 33 Alan Jouban 80.5 34 34 Alex Garcia 78.5 35 37 Alberto Mina 75.5 36 38 Peter Sobotta 72.5 37 39 Belal Muhammad 69 37 30 Carlos Condit 69 39 34 Siyar Bahadurzada 68.5 40 40 Jordan Mein 67.5 41 42 Warlley Alves 66 42 43 Ramazan Emeev 64 43 41 Keita Nakamura 62 44 45 Randy Brown 61 45 46 Diego Sanchez 60.5 46 44 Tim Means 58.5 47 47 Danny Roberts 57.5 48 49 Li Jingliang 57 49 49 Lyman Good 56 50 52 Nordine Taleb 55.5 51 59 Alex Morono 53 52 78 Dhiego Lima 52.5 53 55 Zak Ottow 51.5 54 48 Chad Laprise 49 55 57 Ben Saunders 48.5 56 54 Yushin Okami 44.5 57 58 Song Kenan 42.5 58 60 Geoff Neal 32.5 59 61 Max Griffin 32 59 61 Thiago Alves 32 61 63 Shinsho Anzai 29 62 64 George Sullivan 25.5 63 65 Muslim Salikhov 25 64 66 Court McGee 23 65 67 Luan Chagas 22.5 66 69 Bartosz Fabinski 16 67 70 Luke Jumeau 14 68 71 Sultan Aliev 9 69 72 Emil Meek 8 70 73 Laureano Staropoli 5 70 73 Mike Jackson 5 72 75 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4.5 73 76 Daichi Abe 4 73 76 Frank Camacho 4 75 79 Josh Burkman 2.5 76 80 Brian Camozzi 0 76 80 Chance Rencountre 0 76 80 CM Punk 0

