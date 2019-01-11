UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 11/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 416 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 367 3 3 3 Conor McGregor 339 4 6 5 Al Iaquinta 264 5 4 6 Kevin Lee 242.5 6 5 10 James Vick 235 7 7 16 Islam Makhachev 211.5 8 8 4 Dustin Poirier 209.5 9 10 13 Francisco Trinaldo 188 10 9 14 Dan Hooker 178 11 19 Charles Oliveira 171 12 11 9 Anthony Pettis 154 13 21 7 Edson Barboza 139 14 NR Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 132 15 12 David Teymur 124.5 16 13 Beneil Dariush 123 17 14 8 Justin Gaethje 118 18 15 16 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 16 12 Alexander Hernandez 113 20 17 Nik Lentz 109.5 21 18 Mairbek Taisumov 109 22 24 Carlos Diego Ferreira 101 23 30 Gilbert Burns 99 24 22 Davi Ramos 95 25 23 Rustam Khabilov 94 26 20 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 88 26 31 Ryan Hall 88 28 25 Scott Holtzman 81.5 29 27 Clay Guida 76 30 28 Abel Trujillo 73 31 29 Joe Lauzon 72.5 32 32 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5 33 26 Jim Miller 62.5 34 33 Stevie Ray 59 35 45 Joaquim Silva 58 36 34 Vinc Pichel 57.5 37 35 Alan Patrick 57 37 35 Desmond Green 57 39 37 John Makdessi 56.5 40 38 Drew Dober 51 40 38 Polo Reyes 51 42 44 Drakkar Klose 48.5 43 40 Jon Tuck 45.5 44 42 Damir Hadzovic 40 45 43 Joseph Duffy 37.5 46 NR Dennis Bermudez 36 47 45 Lando Vannata 32 48 47 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5 49 41 Bobby Green 30.5 50 48 Alex White 28 51 49 Marc Diakiese 26.5 52 50 Don Madge 25 53 52 Devin Powell 22.5 53 52 Luis Pena 22.5 55 51 Jared Gordon 21.5 56 54 Devonte Smith 20 57 55 Gray Maynard 18.5 58 56 Alvaro Herrera 17.5 59 57 Josh Emmett 17 60 59 Mike Trizano 14.5 60 59 Ross Pearson 14.5 62 58 Mizuto Hirota 14 62 61 Nasrat Haqparast 14 64 62 Nick Hein 12.5 65 64 Christos Giagos 12 66 63 Erik Koch 11 67 NR Roosevelt Roberts 10 68 NR Damir Ismagulov 5 68 65 Jesus Pinedo 5 70 66 Felipe Silva 4.5 70 66 John Gunther 4.5 72 66 Darrell Horcher 4 72 69 Jessin Ayari 4 72 69 Julian Erosa 4 72 69 Thibault Gouti 4 76 NR Alex Gorgees 0 76 72 Allan Zuniga 0 76 72 B.J. Penn 0 76 72 Claudio Puelles 0 76 72 Dan Moret 0 76 NR Kyle Nelson 0 76 72 Matt Frevola 0 76 72 Te Edwards 0 76 72 Thiago Moises 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound