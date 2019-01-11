UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 11/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|416
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|367
|3
|3
|3
|Conor McGregor
|339
|4
|6
|5
|Al Iaquinta
|264
|5
|4
|6
|Kevin Lee
|242.5
|6
|5
|10
|James Vick
|235
|7
|7
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|211.5
|8
|8
|4
|Dustin Poirier
|209.5
|9
|10
|13
|Francisco Trinaldo
|188
|10
|9
|14
|Dan Hooker
|178
|11
|19
|Charles Oliveira
|171
|12
|11
|9
|Anthony Pettis
|154
|13
|21
|7
|Edson Barboza
|139
|14
|NR
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|132
|15
|12
|David Teymur
|124.5
|16
|13
|Beneil Dariush
|123
|17
|14
|8
|Justin Gaethje
|118
|18
|15
|16
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|19
|16
|12
|Alexander Hernandez
|113
|20
|17
|Nik Lentz
|109.5
|21
|18
|Mairbek Taisumov
|109
|22
|24
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|101
|23
|30
|Gilbert Burns
|99
|24
|22
|Davi Ramos
|95
|25
|23
|Rustam Khabilov
|94
|26
|20
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|88
|26
|31
|Ryan Hall
|88
|28
|25
|Scott Holtzman
|81.5
|29
|27
|Clay Guida
|76
|30
|28
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|31
|29
|Joe Lauzon
|72.5
|32
|32
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|63.5
|33
|26
|Jim Miller
|62.5
|34
|33
|Stevie Ray
|59
|35
|45
|Joaquim Silva
|58
|36
|34
|Vinc Pichel
|57.5
|37
|35
|Alan Patrick
|57
|37
|35
|Desmond Green
|57
|39
|37
|John Makdessi
|56.5
|40
|38
|Drew Dober
|51
|40
|38
|Polo Reyes
|51
|42
|44
|Drakkar Klose
|48.5
|43
|40
|Jon Tuck
|45.5
|44
|42
|Damir Hadzovic
|40
|45
|43
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|46
|NR
|Dennis Bermudez
|36
|47
|45
|Lando Vannata
|32
|48
|47
|Dong Hyun Kim
|31.5
|49
|41
|Bobby Green
|30.5
|50
|48
|Alex White
|28
|51
|49
|Marc Diakiese
|26.5
|52
|50
|Don Madge
|25
|53
|52
|Devin Powell
|22.5
|53
|52
|Luis Pena
|22.5
|55
|51
|Jared Gordon
|21.5
|56
|54
|Devonte Smith
|20
|57
|55
|Gray Maynard
|18.5
|58
|56
|Alvaro Herrera
|17.5
|59
|57
|Josh Emmett
|17
|60
|59
|Mike Trizano
|14.5
|60
|59
|Ross Pearson
|14.5
|62
|58
|Mizuto Hirota
|14
|62
|61
|Nasrat Haqparast
|14
|64
|62
|Nick Hein
|12.5
|65
|64
|Christos Giagos
|12
|66
|63
|Erik Koch
|11
|67
|NR
|Roosevelt Roberts
|10
|68
|NR
|Damir Ismagulov
|5
|68
|65
|Jesus Pinedo
|5
|70
|66
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|70
|66
|John Gunther
|4.5
|72
|66
|Darrell Horcher
|4
|72
|69
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|72
|69
|Julian Erosa
|4
|72
|69
|Thibault Gouti
|4
|76
|NR
|Alex Gorgees
|0
|76
|72
|Allan Zuniga
|0
|76
|72
|B.J. Penn
|0
|76
|72
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|76
|72
|Dan Moret
|0
|76
|NR
|Kyle Nelson
|0
|76
|72
|Matt Frevola
|0
|76
|72
|Te Edwards
|0
|76
|72
|Thiago Moises
|0
