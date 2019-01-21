UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Jan 21/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|421.5
|2
|1
|T.J. Dillashaw
|411.5
|3
|3
|2
|Jussier Formiga
|136
|4
|4
|3
|Joseph Benavidez
|134
|5
|6
|5
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|95
|6
|5
|9
|Dustin Ortiz
|88.5
|7
|7
|4
|Ray Borg
|70
|8
|8
|14
|Ryan Benoit
|65
|9
|9
|6
|John Moraga
|59
|10
|10
|8
|Alexandre Pantoja
|58.5
|11
|11
|10
|Alex Perez
|48.5
|12
|12
|7
|Wilson Reis
|46
|13
|13
|Joseph Morales
|20
|14
|14
|16
|Matt Schnell
|19
|15
|15
|15
|Eric Shelton
|9
|15
|15
|12
|Magomed Bibulatov
|9
|17
|17
|Kai Kara-France
|5
|17
|17
|13
|Said Nurmagomedov
|5
|19
|20
|Jenel Lausa
|3.5
|20
|21
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|0
|20
|21
|Elias Garcia
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
