Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 14/19

Posted by | Jan 14, 2019 | ,

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 14/19

July 14, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) defeats Darren Elkins (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at CenturyLink Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Max Holloway 511
2 2 2 Brian Ortega 297
3 3 3 Jose Aldo 287
4 4 12 Ricardo Lamas 223.5
5 5 4 Frankie Edgar 214
6 7 5 Alexander Volkanovski 195.5
7 6 9 Chad Mendes 169.5
8 9 13 Yair Rodriguez 122
9 10 7 Jeremy Stephens 118.5
10 11 16 Darren Elkins 117
11 12 5 Renato Moicano 114.5
12 8 14 Chan Sung Jung 107
13 13 9 Mirsad Bektic 102
14 14 Michael Johnson 96
15 15 11 Josh Emmett 91
16 16 Chas Skelly 80.5
17 17 Myles Jury 78.5
18 18 Doo Ho Choi 75
19 19 Gabriel Benitez 74.5
20 20 Calvin Kattar 72
21 21 Arnold Allen 63
22 22 Andre Fili 61
23 23 15 Zabit Magomedsharipov 52
24 25 Bobby Moffett 50
25 26 Alex Caceres 42
26 26 Makwan Amirkhani 42
27 28 Rick Glenn 37
28 29 Shane Burgos 36.5
29 31 8 Cub Swanson 32.5
30 32 Enrique Barzola 31.5
31 33 Danny Henry 29.5
32 35 Dan Ige 27.5
33 34 Julio Arce 26.5
34 35 Jordan Rinaldi 25
34 35 Shane Young 25
34 NR Sodiq Yusuff 25
37 38 Humberto Bandenay 24
37 38 Zubaira Tukhugov 24
39 40 Martin Bravo 20
40 41 Artem Lobov 17
41 NR Kevin Aguilar 10
41 42 Kyle Bochniak 10
43 46 Hakeem Dawodu 9.5
43 43 Nad Narimani 9.5
43 43 Sheymon Moraes 9.5
46 46 Austin Arnett 5
46 46 Bryce Mitchell 5
46 46 Steven Peterson 5
49 51 Mads Burnell 4.5
50 52 Brandon Davis 4
51 53 Anderson dos Santos 0
51 53 Chris Fishgold 0
51 53 Daniel Teymur 0
51 53 Jay Cucciniello 0
51 NR Jordan Griffin 0
51 53 Khalid Taha 0
51 53 Kurt Holobaugh 0
51 53 Matt Bessette 0
51 53 Matt Sayles 0
51 53 Mike Santiago 0
51 NR Suman Mokhtarian 0
51 53 Tyler Diamond 0

back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 14/19



Related Posts

UFC: Jon Jones, Anthony Smith Title Fight in the Works

UFC: Jon Jones, Anthony Smith Title Fight in the Works

January 6, 2019

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 10/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 10/19

January 11, 2019

Cummins and Zappitella Call for Title Shots vs. Invicta Atomweight Champ Frey

Cummins and Zappitella Call for Title Shots vs. Invicta Atomweight Champ Frey

December 17, 2018

Brave CF 21: Saudi Arabia Live Results

Brave CF 21: Saudi Arabia Live Results

December 28, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino