UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 14/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 511 2 2 2 Brian Ortega 297 3 3 3 Jose Aldo 287 4 4 12 Ricardo Lamas 223.5 5 5 4 Frankie Edgar 214 6 7 5 Alexander Volkanovski 195.5 7 6 9 Chad Mendes 169.5 8 9 13 Yair Rodriguez 122 9 10 7 Jeremy Stephens 118.5 10 11 16 Darren Elkins 117 11 12 5 Renato Moicano 114.5 12 8 14 Chan Sung Jung 107 13 13 9 Mirsad Bektic 102 14 14 Michael Johnson 96 15 15 11 Josh Emmett 91 16 16 Chas Skelly 80.5 17 17 Myles Jury 78.5 18 18 Doo Ho Choi 75 19 19 Gabriel Benitez 74.5 20 20 Calvin Kattar 72 21 21 Arnold Allen 63 22 22 Andre Fili 61 23 23 15 Zabit Magomedsharipov 52 24 25 Bobby Moffett 50 25 26 Alex Caceres 42 26 26 Makwan Amirkhani 42 27 28 Rick Glenn 37 28 29 Shane Burgos 36.5 29 31 8 Cub Swanson 32.5 30 32 Enrique Barzola 31.5 31 33 Danny Henry 29.5 32 35 Dan Ige 27.5 33 34 Julio Arce 26.5 34 35 Jordan Rinaldi 25 34 35 Shane Young 25 34 NR Sodiq Yusuff 25 37 38 Humberto Bandenay 24 37 38 Zubaira Tukhugov 24 39 40 Martin Bravo 20 40 41 Artem Lobov 17 41 NR Kevin Aguilar 10 41 42 Kyle Bochniak 10 43 46 Hakeem Dawodu 9.5 43 43 Nad Narimani 9.5 43 43 Sheymon Moraes 9.5 46 46 Austin Arnett 5 46 46 Bryce Mitchell 5 46 46 Steven Peterson 5 49 51 Mads Burnell 4.5 50 52 Brandon Davis 4 51 53 Anderson dos Santos 0 51 53 Chris Fishgold 0 51 53 Daniel Teymur 0 51 53 Jay Cucciniello 0 51 NR Jordan Griffin 0 51 53 Khalid Taha 0 51 53 Kurt Holobaugh 0 51 53 Matt Bessette 0 51 53 Matt Sayles 0 51 53 Mike Santiago 0 51 NR Suman Mokhtarian 0 51 53 Tyler Diamond 0

back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound