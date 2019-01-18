Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 18/19

Posted by | Jan 18, 2019 | ,

Dec 15, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Rob Font (red gloves) defeats Sergio Pettis (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 487
2 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 178.5
3 4 5 Marlon Moraes 172
4 5 7 John Lineker 164.5
5 6 6 Jimmie Rivera 158.5
6 7 8 Aljamain Sterling 143
7 8 10 Pedro Munhoz 142
8 11 11 Rob Font 126
9 10 4 Raphael Assuncao 115
10 9 Sergio Pettis 113.5
11 13 16 Rani Yahya 91.5
12 14 Eddie Wineland 89
13 12 Brian Kelleher 84.5
14 15 Cory Sandhagen 82.5
15 16 13 Alejandro Perez 79
16 17 Bryan Caraway 76.5
17 18 Marlon Vera 69
18 19 Louis Smolka 68
19 38 15 Petr Yan 64.5
20 20 9 John Dodson 55
21 21 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5
22 42 Nathaniel Wood 52.5
22 22 Renan Barao 52.5
24 23 Ricardo Ramos 51
25 24 Iuri Alcantara 50.5
26 25 Kyung Ho Kang 48
27 26 12 Cody Stamann 47.5
27 26 Manny Bermudez 47.5
27 26 Raoni Barcelos 47.5
27 26 Song Yadong 47.5
31 31 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39
32 32 Russell Doane 38
33 32 Matthew Lopez 33
34 34 Frankie Saenz 32
35 58 Montel Jackson 30
36 37 Damian Stasiak 29
37 38 Mark De La Rosa 27.5
37 38 Ricky Simon 27.5
39 35 Andre Ewell 27
40 41 Brett Johns 26.5
41 36 Douglas Silva de Andrade 26
42 42 Andre Soukhamthath 25
42 42 Tom Duquesnoy 25
44 45 Patrick Williams 24
45 46 Johnny Eduardo 22.5
45 46 Luke Sanders 22.5
47 48 Teruto Ishihara 21
48 49 Guido Cannetti 16
49 50 Henry Briones 15
50 NR Brad Katona 9.5
50 51 Liu Pingyuan 9.5
52 52 Merab Dvalishvili 5
53 54 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5
53 54 Gavin Tucker 4.5
55 56 Davey Grant 4
56 57 Joby Sanchez 3.5
57 58 Chris Gutierrez 0
57 58 Jin Soo Son 0
57 58 Jonathan Martinez 0
57 58 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
57 58 Martin Day 0
57 58 Su Mudaerji 0
57 58 Terrion Ware 0
57 58 Vince Morales 0
57 58 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

