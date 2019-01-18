UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 18/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 T.J. Dillashaw 487 2 3 2 Cody Garbrandt 178.5 3 4 5 Marlon Moraes 172 4 5 7 John Lineker 164.5 5 6 6 Jimmie Rivera 158.5 6 7 8 Aljamain Sterling 143 7 8 10 Pedro Munhoz 142 8 11 11 Rob Font 126 9 10 4 Raphael Assuncao 115 10 9 Sergio Pettis 113.5 11 13 16 Rani Yahya 91.5 12 14 Eddie Wineland 89 13 12 Brian Kelleher 84.5 14 15 Cory Sandhagen 82.5 15 16 13 Alejandro Perez 79 16 17 Bryan Caraway 76.5 17 18 Marlon Vera 69 18 19 Louis Smolka 68 19 38 15 Petr Yan 64.5 20 20 9 John Dodson 55 21 21 14 Thomas Almeida 54.5 22 42 Nathaniel Wood 52.5 22 22 Renan Barao 52.5 24 23 Ricardo Ramos 51 25 24 Iuri Alcantara 50.5 26 25 Kyung Ho Kang 48 27 26 12 Cody Stamann 47.5 27 26 Manny Bermudez 47.5 27 26 Raoni Barcelos 47.5 27 26 Song Yadong 47.5 31 31 Jose Alberto Quinonez 39 32 32 Russell Doane 38 33 32 Matthew Lopez 33 34 34 Frankie Saenz 32 35 58 Montel Jackson 30 36 37 Damian Stasiak 29 37 38 Mark De La Rosa 27.5 37 38 Ricky Simon 27.5 39 35 Andre Ewell 27 40 41 Brett Johns 26.5 41 36 Douglas Silva de Andrade 26 42 42 Andre Soukhamthath 25 42 42 Tom Duquesnoy 25 44 45 Patrick Williams 24 45 46 Johnny Eduardo 22.5 45 46 Luke Sanders 22.5 47 48 Teruto Ishihara 21 48 49 Guido Cannetti 16 49 50 Henry Briones 15 50 NR Brad Katona 9.5 50 51 Liu Pingyuan 9.5 52 52 Merab Dvalishvili 5 53 54 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 53 54 Gavin Tucker 4.5 55 56 Davey Grant 4 56 57 Joby Sanchez 3.5 57 58 Chris Gutierrez 0 57 58 Jin Soo Son 0 57 58 Jonathan Martinez 0 57 58 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 57 58 Martin Day 0 57 58 Su Mudaerji 0 57 58 Terrion Ware 0 57 58 Vince Morales 0 57 58 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

