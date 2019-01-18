UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 18/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|1
|1
|1
|T.J. Dillashaw
|487
|2
|3
|2
|Cody Garbrandt
|178.5
|3
|4
|5
|Marlon Moraes
|172
|4
|5
|7
|John Lineker
|164.5
|5
|6
|6
|Jimmie Rivera
|158.5
|6
|7
|8
|Aljamain Sterling
|143
|7
|8
|10
|Pedro Munhoz
|142
|8
|11
|11
|Rob Font
|126
|9
|10
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|115
|10
|9
|Sergio Pettis
|113.5
|11
|13
|16
|Rani Yahya
|91.5
|12
|14
|Eddie Wineland
|89
|13
|12
|Brian Kelleher
|84.5
|14
|15
|Cory Sandhagen
|82.5
|15
|16
|13
|Alejandro Perez
|79
|16
|17
|Bryan Caraway
|76.5
|17
|18
|Marlon Vera
|69
|18
|19
|Louis Smolka
|68
|19
|38
|15
|Petr Yan
|64.5
|20
|20
|9
|John Dodson
|55
|21
|21
|14
|Thomas Almeida
|54.5
|22
|42
|Nathaniel Wood
|52.5
|22
|22
|Renan Barao
|52.5
|24
|23
|Ricardo Ramos
|51
|25
|24
|Iuri Alcantara
|50.5
|26
|25
|Kyung Ho Kang
|48
|27
|26
|12
|Cody Stamann
|47.5
|27
|26
|Manny Bermudez
|47.5
|27
|26
|Raoni Barcelos
|47.5
|27
|26
|Song Yadong
|47.5
|31
|31
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|39
|32
|32
|Russell Doane
|38
|33
|32
|Matthew Lopez
|33
|34
|34
|Frankie Saenz
|32
|35
|58
|Montel Jackson
|30
|36
|37
|Damian Stasiak
|29
|37
|38
|Mark De La Rosa
|27.5
|37
|38
|Ricky Simon
|27.5
|39
|35
|Andre Ewell
|27
|40
|41
|Brett Johns
|26.5
|41
|36
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|26
|42
|42
|Andre Soukhamthath
|25
|42
|42
|Tom Duquesnoy
|25
|44
|45
|Patrick Williams
|24
|45
|46
|Johnny Eduardo
|22.5
|45
|46
|Luke Sanders
|22.5
|47
|48
|Teruto Ishihara
|21
|48
|49
|Guido Cannetti
|16
|49
|50
|Henry Briones
|15
|50
|NR
|Brad Katona
|9.5
|50
|51
|Liu Pingyuan
|9.5
|52
|52
|Merab Dvalishvili
|5
|53
|54
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4.5
|53
|54
|Gavin Tucker
|4.5
|55
|56
|Davey Grant
|4
|56
|57
|Joby Sanchez
|3.5
|57
|58
|Chris Gutierrez
|0
|57
|58
|Jin Soo Son
|0
|57
|58
|Jonathan Martinez
|0
|57
|58
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|0
|57
|58
|Martin Day
|0
|57
|58
|Su Mudaerji
|0
|57
|58
|Terrion Ware
|0
|57
|58
|Vince Morales
|0
|57
|58
|Wuliji Buren
|0
