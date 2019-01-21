Congratulations to Emma Vreeland for winning our first Pick ‘Em action of 2019, UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw. Next Pick ‘Em action will be Bellator 214 on Jan 26th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
T.J. Dillashaw – 78%
Greg Hardy – 94%
Gregor Gillespie – 81%
Joseph Benavidez – 88%
Paige VanZant – 88%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 3-2 (60%)
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Emma Vreeland
|10
|2
|Victor Buccafurri
|9
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|8
|3
|Sam Keary
|8
|5
|Eduardo Ramos
|7
|6
|CDN420
|6
|6
|Darryl Fitzgerald
|6
|6
|Glen Purvis
|6
|6
|Mike
|6
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|10
|David M Kelsey
|5
|10
|derek imm
|5
|10
|Herman Martinez
|5
|10
|larry chaput
|5
|10
|MMAinVA
|5
|10
|Nathan H.
|5
|17
|Adam Matricardi
|4
|17
|Elliot Benson
|4
|17
|James Weise
|4
|17
|Jason Poirier
|4
|17
|MC Hammer
|4
|17
|ryanC
|4
|17
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|24
|Barry Oh
|3
|24
|Isaac
|3
|24
|James Robertson
|3
|24
|Neil H.
|3
|24
|Rodney
|3
|24
|Sternfan74
|3
|24
|Vic Rattanasithy
|3
|31
|Marcus Rose
|2
|31
|Robert Oakes
|2
|31
|theJawas
|2
