UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Pick ‘Em Results

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Pick &#039;Em Results

Congratulations to Emma Vreeland for winning our first Pick ‘Em action of 2019, UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw.  Next Pick ‘Em action will be Bellator 214 on Jan 26th.  Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

T.J. Dillashaw – 78%
Greg Hardy – 94%
Gregor Gillespie – 81%
Joseph Benavidez – 88%
Paige VanZant – 88%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 3-2 (60%)


1 Emma Vreeland 10
2 Victor Buccafurri 9
3 Brandon Kaplan 8
3 Sam Keary 8
5 Eduardo Ramos 7
6 CDN420 6
6 Darryl Fitzgerald 6
6 Glen Purvis 6
6 Mike 6
10 Cameron Walsh 5
10 David M Kelsey 5
10 derek imm 5
10 Herman Martinez 5
10 larry chaput 5
10 MMAinVA 5
10 Nathan H. 5
17 Adam Matricardi 4
17 Elliot Benson 4
17 James Weise 4
17 Jason Poirier 4
17 MC Hammer 4
17 ryanC 4
17 The MMA Manifesto 4
24 Barry Oh 3
24 Isaac 3
24 James Robertson 3
24 Neil H. 3
24 Rodney 3
24 Sternfan74 3
24 Vic Rattanasithy 3
31 Marcus Rose 2
31 Robert Oakes 2
31 theJawas 2

