UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Henry Cejudo and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone were the big winners last night in Brooklyn, both in the cage and out.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 12,152

Gate: $1,230,000

Donald Cerrone: $450,000 ($165,000 to show, $165,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Henry Cejudo: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

T.J. Dillashaw: $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Benavidez: $172,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Glover Teixeira: $160,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paige VanZant: $91,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dennis Bermudez: $75,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $70,500 ($17,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Ortiz: $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gregor Gillespie: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yancy Medeiros: $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Geoff Neal: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Allen Crowder: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chance Rencountre: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rachael Ostovich: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Lipski: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vinicius Moreira: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mario Bautista: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Te Edwards: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Stewart: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)