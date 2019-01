UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw

Jan 19, 2019

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night’s range between 7,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 5,800

Main Card (ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweight Championship:

Henry Cejudo (13-2, #2 ranked flyweight) vs T.J. Dillashaw (16-3, #1 ranked flyweight

Heavyweights:

Greg Hardy (3-0) vs Allen Crowder (9-3, 1 NC, #32 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Gregor Gillespie (12-0, #18 ranked lightweight) vs Yancy Medeiros (15-5, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Joseph Benavidez (26-5, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Dustin Ortiz (19-7, #5 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Paige VanZant (7-4, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Rachael Ostovich (4-4, #14 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Glover Teixeira (27-7, #4 ranked light heavyweight) vs Karl Roberson (7-1, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Alexander Hernandez (10-1, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Donald Cerrone (34-11, 1 NC, #14 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Joanne Calderwood (12-3, #4 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ariane Lipski (11-3)

Light Heavyweights:

Alonzo Menifield (7-0) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-1)

Bantamweights:

Mario Bautista (6-0) vs Cory Sandhagen (9-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Dennis Bermudez (16-9, #46 ranked lightweight) vs Te Edwards (6-2, #76 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Belal Muhammad (14-2, #37 ranked welterweight) vs Geoff Neal (10-2, #58 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Chance Rencountre (12-3, #76 ranked welterweight) vs Dwight Grant (8-2, #80 ranked welterweight)

Betting Odds: