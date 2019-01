UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes

Feb 2, 2019

Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste

Fortaleza, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):

Raphael Assuncao (27-5, #9 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Moraes (21-5-1, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Jose Aldo (27-4, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Renato Moicano (13-1-1, #11 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Demian Maia (25-9, #12 ranked welterweight) vs Lyman Good (20-4, 1 NC, #49 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Charles Oliveira (25-8, 1 NC, #11 ranked lightweight) vs David Teymur (8-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Johnny Walker (15-3, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Justin Ledet (9-1, 1 NC, #28 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Livia Renata Souza (12-1, #27 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sarah Frota (9-0)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Markus Perez (10-2, #38 ranked middleweight) vs Anthony Hernandez (7-0)

Welterweights:

Thiago Alves (22-13, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin (14-5, #59 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Mara Romero Borella (12-5, 1 NC, #14 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos (16-0)

Heavyweights:

Junior Albini (14-4, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (5-0)

Bantamweights:

Ricardo Ramas (12-1, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Said Nurmagomedov (12-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Rogerio Bontorin (14-1, 1 NC) vs Magomed Bibulatov (14-1, #15 ranked flyweight)

