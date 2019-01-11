Select Page

UFC 232 Does Great PPV Sales

Posted by | Jan 11, 2019 | ,

UFC 232 Does Great PPV Sales

Jon Jones is back, and the UFC brass couldn’t be happier.  Last month’s UFC 232 pay-per-view, where Jones won back his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Alexander Gustafsson, did great PPV sales.  Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that the event sold approximately 700,000 units.

This is a tremendous sales total in today’s PPV climate – it’s the second-best selling UFC PPV in 2018, behind only UFC 229 (Khabib vs Conor).  It surely was helped by its superfight co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg.

You can check out the buyrates for every UFC PPV in history right here.

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto PPV Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 232 Does Great PPV Sales



Related Posts

PFL 11 Finalists Show Off Skills at Open Workout

PFL 11 Finalists Show Off Skills at Open Workout

December 30, 2018

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jan 9/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jan 9/19

January 10, 2019

Three Under the Radar Fights to Watch at UFC 232

Three Under the Radar Fights to Watch at UFC 232

December 27, 2018

PFL 11 Fighters All Make Weight

PFL 11 Fighters All Make Weight

December 30, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino