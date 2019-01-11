UFC 232 Does Great PPV Sales

Jon Jones is back, and the UFC brass couldn’t be happier. Last month’s UFC 232 pay-per-view, where Jones won back his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Alexander Gustafsson, did great PPV sales. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that the event sold approximately 700,000 units.

This is a tremendous sales total in today’s PPV climate – it’s the second-best selling UFC PPV in 2018, behind only UFC 229 (Khabib vs Conor). It surely was helped by its superfight co-main event between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg.

