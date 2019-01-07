Tyron Woodley Set to Defend Title Against Kamaru Usman at UFC 235

UFC 235 was already shaping up to be a stacked card – now it’s gotten even better. UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley is expected to defend his strap at the event, it was reported today. However, former(??) interim champ, and Woodley’s hated rival, Colby Covington won’t be his opponent that night in Vegas.

Instead, surging welterweight Kamaru Usman will be answering the call when the bell rings on March 2nd. It seems that Covington playing hard to get with the UFC, and refusing to fight anyone other than Woodley, backfired on him. But you could argue that The Nigerian Nightmare, aka Marty From Nebraska, has an even stronger claim to be next in line for a title shot than Covington. Since losing his second-ever pro fight, back in 2013, Usman has strung together 13-straight wins, in the process winning a TUF crown and knocking off such notables as Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos.

Champ Woodley last defended his belt this past September, choking out Darren Till at UFC 228.