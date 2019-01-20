Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Brooklyn: Gregor Gillespie

January 19, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Gregor Gillepsie reacts following his victory by submission against Yancy Medeiros during UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Gregor Gillespie (vs Yancy Medeiros)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 73 to 1 (51-1 significant strikes)
71% significant strike accuracy
6 takedowns
7 guard passes
1 reversal

What a mauling The Gift put on Medeiros in Brooklyn last night.

