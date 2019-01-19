The Livest Dog at UFC Brooklyn: Belal Muhammad

Name: Belal Muhammad

Opponent: Geoff Neal

Odds: +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

Geoff Neal has picked up a ton of popularity through his three quick wins (one from Contender Series and two in the UFC). In both of those fights he’s looked downright unbeatable. However, those fights have come against Chase Waldon, Brian Camozzi and Frank Camacho, none of which are particularly dangerous.

When you compare that to Belal Muhammad’s resume, which includes bouts with Randy Brown, Jordan Mein, Tim Means, Vicente Luque and Alan Jouban, Neal’s resume looks empty. Muhammad may not have the impressive finishes that Neal has, but is on an arguably better win streak against high level talent.

When you’re looking at this fight from an experience and game planning standpoint, picking Muhammad as an underdog seems fairly obvious.

2019 Totals

Record: 0-0

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $0

Return on Investment: 0%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

