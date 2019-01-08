Select Page

Rose Namajunas-Jessica Andrade booked for UFC 237 in Brazil

A UFC strawweight title clash has been booked for May.

Rose Namajuanas will defend against Brazilian Jessica Andrade May 11 at UFC 237. White confirmed the bout on ESPN Monday.

The bout will serve as that event’s co-main event, White said.

An official venue has yet to be booked.

“Thug Rose,” fighting out of the 303 Training Center in Denver, won the championship from  Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217 November 4, 2017. She successfully defended the championship in a rematch April 7, 2018 at UFC 223.

Namajuanas (8-3) was defeated by Carla Esparza in the Ultimate Fighter 20 season championship final to crown the first UFC 115-pound champion.

Andrade (19-6) most recently defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz September 8, 2018 at UFC 228. She fights out of Paraná Vale Tudo.

