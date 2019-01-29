Nurmagomedov, McGregor receive fines and suspensions from NSAC

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will both be on the sidelines for a bit and pay fines for their roles in a brawl at UFC 229.

The Nevada State Athletic commission decided on the fighters’ punishments at a hearing this morning. The two fighters had already reached settlement agreements, and were not present at the hearing.

Nurmagomedov received a $500,000 fine and a nine-month suspension, though his suspension could be reduced by up to three months upon completion of an anti-bullying public service announcement. The NSAC would need to approve of the PSA, and how it is distributed. His suspension is dated retroactively to Oct. 6, the day of the incident.

After defeating McGregor in the UFC 229 main event lightweight championship match, Nurmagomedov charged out of the Octagon at McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

McGregor received a six-month suspension that expires April 6, and a $50,000 fine for his participation in the brawl. The Irish fighter traded punches with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov inside the cage.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Tukhugov both received one-year suspensions and $25,000 fines.

Nurmagomedov tweeted “politics forever” following the NSAC decision.

Jon Jones was also to face the committee today to deal with the licensing issues that forced the UFC 232 event to be moved to California days before the event.