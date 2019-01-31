MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 31/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Geraldo de Freitas (11-4) vs Felipe Colares (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2nd

Lando Vannata (9-3-2) vs Marcos Mariano (6-4) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Sam Alvey (33-11) vs Jim Crute (9-0) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Damir Hadzovic (12-4) vs Marco Polo Reyes (8-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Dwight Grant (8-2) vs Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Veronica Macedo (5-2-1) vs Gillian Robertson (5-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Klidson Abreu (14-2) vs Magomed Ankalaev (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Alejandro Perez (21-6-1) vs Song Yadong (13-3) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Edmen Shahbazyan (8-0) vs Charles Byrd (10-5) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Arnold Allen (13-1) vs Jordan Rinaldi (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Nathaniel Wood (15-3) vs Jose Quinonez (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Mike Grundy (11-1) vs Nad Narimani (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Danny Henry (12-2) vs Dan Ige (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Ross Pearson (20-15) vs Desmond Green (21-8) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Bellator

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (9-0) vs Veta Arteaga (5-2) – Bellator 220 – Apr 27th

ONE Championship

Bantamweight Championship: Kevin Belingon (20-5) vs Bibiano Fernandes (22-4) – ONE Championship: A New Era – Mar 31st

Rizin FF

Kyoji Horiguchi (26-2) vs Ben Nguyen (17-8) – Rizin 15 – Apr 21st

Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal (21-8) vs Jiri Prochazka (23-3-1) – Rizin 15 – Apr 21st