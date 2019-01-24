MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 23/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Rustam Khabilov (23-3) vs Diego Ferreira (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Gian Villante (17-10) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Darren Till (17-1-1) vs Jorge Masvidal (32-13) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Leon Edwards (16-3) vs Gunnar Nelson (17-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16th

Jussier Formiga (22-5) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (15-0) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Curtis Blaydes (10-2, 1 NC) vs Justin Willis (8-1) –UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Randa Markos (8-6-1) vs Angela Hill (8-5) –UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Maycee Barber (6-0) vs JJ Aldrich (7-2) –UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Alexis Davis (19-8) vs Jennifer Maia (15-5-1) –UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23rd

Edson Barboza (20-6) vs Justin Gaethje (19-2) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Paul Craig (10-3) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (6-0) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Maryna Moroz (8-3) vs Sabina Mazo (6-0) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Paulo Costa (12-0) vs Yoel Romero (13-3) – UFC on ESPN: Costa vs Romero – Apr 27th (rumored)

Bellator

Welterweight Championship: Rory MacDonald (20-5) vs Jon Fitch (31-7-1, 1 NC) – Bellator TBA – Apr 27th

Invicta FC

Flyweight Championship: Pearl Gonzalez (9-3) vs Vanessa Porto (20-8) – Invicta FC 34 – Feb 15th