MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 15/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Glover Teixeira (27-7) vs Karl Roberson (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19th

Cory Sandhagen (9-1) vs Mario Bautista (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19th

Chance Rencountre (12-3) vs Kyle Stewart (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19th

Junior Albini (14-4) vs Jair Rozenstruik (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2nd

‘Maestro’ Dong Hyun Kim (16-8-3) vs Devonte Smith (8-1) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Marcos Rosa (0-0) vs Lando Vannata (9-3-2) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Alex Gorgees (7-1) vs Jalin Turner (7-4) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Daniel Teymur (6-2) vs Chris Fishgold (17-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Polyana Viana (10-2) vs Hannah Cifers (8-3) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Marlon Vera (14-5-1) vs Thomas Almeida (22-3) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (20-5) vs Curtis Millender (17-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Anthony Pettis (21-8) vs Stephen Thompson (14-3-1) – UFC Fight Night 148 – Mar 23rd