Select Page

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 15/19

Posted by | Jan 16, 2019 | ,

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 15/19

May 27, 2018; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Darren Till (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Echo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”  Or something like that.   But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them.  But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered.  Our  MMA  Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.  You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Glover Teixeira   (27-7) vs Karl Roberson   (7-1) UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19th

Cory Sandhagen   (9-1) vs Mario Bautista   (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19th

Chance Rencountre   (12-3) vs Kyle Stewart   (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19th

Junior Albini   (14-4) vs Jair Rozenstruik   (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2nd

‘Maestro’ Dong Hyun Kim   (16-8-3) vs Devonte Smith   (8-1) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Marcos Rosa   (0-0) vs Lando Vannata   (9-3-2) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Alex Gorgees   (7-1) vs Jalin Turner   (7-4) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Daniel Teymur   (6-2) vs Chris Fishgold   (17-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Polyana Viana   (10-2) vs Hannah Cifers   (8-3) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Marlon Vera   (14-5-1) vs Thomas Almeida   (22-3) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos   (20-5) vs Curtis Millender   (17-3) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Anthony Pettis   (21-8) vs Stephen Thompson   (14-3-1) – UFC Fight Night 148 – Mar 23rd

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 15/19



Related Posts

UFC: Jon Jones, Anthony Smith Title Fight in the Works

UFC: Jon Jones, Anthony Smith Title Fight in the Works

January 6, 2019

UFC 232: Gustafsson vs. Jones II Picks

UFC 232: Gustafsson vs. Jones II Picks

December 29, 2018

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 Pick 'Em Results

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 Pick &#039;Em Results

December 16, 2018

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Picks

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Picks

December 22, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino