MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 10/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Junior Albini (14-4) vs Jair Rozenstruik (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2nd

Charles Oliveira (25-8) vs David Teymur (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2nd

Rani Yahya (26-9, 1 NC) vs Ricky Simon (14-1) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Sam Alvey (33-11) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-5) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Petr Yan (11-1) vs John Dodson (20-10) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23rd

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (23-1) vs Anthony Smith (31-13) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (19-3-1) vs Kamaru Usman (14-1) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Cody Garbrandt (11-2) vs Pedro Munhoz (17-3) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Thomas Almeida (21-3) vs Marlon Vera (14-5-1) – UFC 235 – Mar 2nd

Ben Rothwell (36-10 ) vs Blagoy Ivanov (16-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Junior dos Santos (20-5) vs Derrick Lewis (21-7) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Tim Boetsch (21-12) vs Omari Akhmedov (17-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Yana Kunitskaya (11-4, 1 NC) vs Marion Reneau (9-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Beneil Dariush (15-4-1) vs Drew Dober (20-8) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Anthony Rocco Martin (15-4) vs Sergio Moraes (14-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Jeff Hughes (10-1) vs Daniel Spitz (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9th

Tom Breese (11-1) vs Cezar Ferreira (13-7) – UFC Fight Night 147 – Mar 16th

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-3) vs Michelle Waterson (16-6) – UFC on ESPN 2 – Mar 30th

Alexa Grasso (10-2) vs Marina Rodriguez (10-0-1) – UFC on ESPN 2 – Mar 30th

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (8-3) vs Jessica Andrade (19-6) – UFC 237 – May 11th

Bellator

Erick Silva (20-9, 1 NC) vs Yaroslav Amosov (20-0) – Bellator 216 – Feb 16th

ONE Championship

Flyweight Championship: Geje Eustaquio (11-6) vs Adriano Moraes (17-3) – ONE: Hero’s Ascent – Jan 25th