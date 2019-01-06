Jon Jones to Make a Quick Return Against Anthony Smith at UFC 235

Jon Jones stated recently that he wanted to be very active in the Octagon over the next year, and the UFC appears ready and willing to oblige their light heavyweight champion. UFC prez Dana White revealed that Jones will make his first title defense against the surging Anthony Smith at UFC 235.

The only catch is UFC 235 is scheduled for Las Vegas on March 2nd, and Jones still has to get himself cleared to fight in that state by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which they weren’t willing to do for UFC 232 (perhaps with a few months to investigate Jones’s drug test abnormalities it’ll be straightened out). Jones’s UFC 232 fight was moved to California last minute, but it didn’t throw the former champ off one bit, as he dominated Alexander Gustafsson.

Those reading this who had Smith pegged as a future title challenger, raise your hand. Now put your hand down, because you’re lying. The Factory X product has been in the game for over a decade now, and was having the classic journeyman career until he stuck with the UFC in 2016. Since that time he’s gone a very impressive 7-2, including winning his last three fights, his first stretch as a light heavyweight.

UFC 235 is looking like it’s going to be a big event, with Askren-Lawler, Holm-Ladd and Stephens-Magomedsharipov among the fights already announced for the card.