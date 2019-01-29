Select Page

Jon Jones Granted License to Fight in Nevada

Dec 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Alexander Gustafsson (blue gloves) during UFC 232 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

No shock here – Jon Jones has been granted a license to fight at UFC 235 in Las Vegas.  After a three-hour hearing in front of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the state decided to issue the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion a one-fight license, clearing the way for his title defense against Anthony Smith on March 2nd.

As most readers probably know, last month’s UFC 232 was originally scheduled for Las Vegas before Bones was found to have traces of turinabol in his system.  When the commission decided they needed more time to investigate the drug test results, the UFC picked up and moved the event to California last minute.

As a condition of being licensed, Jones will have to undergo (and pay for) extensive drug testing leading up to his fight in March.

