Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 29/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Virna Jandiroba Strawweight 148 2 2 Jinh Yu Frey Atomweight 115.5 2 2 Felicia Spencer Fthr/Bntmweight 115.5 4 4 Sarah Kaufman Fthr/Bntmweight 98.5 5 5 Kay Hansen Strawweight 87 6 6 Miranda Maverick Flyweight 65 7 7 Kalyn Schwartz Strawweight 50 8 8 Amber Brown Atomweight 42 9 9 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 39 9 9 Vanessa Porto Flyweight 39 11 11 DeAnna Bennett Flyweight 36.5 12 12 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 36 12 12 Kali Robbins Strawweight 36 14 14 Stephanie Geltmacher Fthr/Bntmweight 34.5 15 15 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 32.5 15 15 Mallory Martin Strawweight 32.5 17 18 Viviane Pereira Strawweight 31 18 17 Sharon Jacobson Strawweight 28.5 19 19 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 28 20 20 Pam Sorensen Fthr/Bntmweight 26 21 21 Chantel Coates Flyweight 25 21 21 Kaitlin Young Fthr/Bntmweight 25 21 21 Marciea Allen Fthr/Bntmweight 25 24 25 Helen Peralta Strawweight 24.5 25 25 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 22 25 24 Jamie Moyle Strawweight 22 27 27 Minna Grusander Atomweight 20 27 27 Cheri Muraski Flyweight 20 29 29 Katharina Lehner Fthr/Bntmweight 18 30 30 Danielle Taylor Strawweight 15 31 31 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 14.5 32 32 Lisa Spangler Fthr/Bntmweight 14 33 33 Milana Dudieva Flyweight 12.5 34 34 Mizuki Inoue Strawweight 11 35 35 Alyse Anderson Atomweight 10 35 35 Anastasia Nikolakakos Atomweight 10 35 35 Tracy Cortez Flyweight 10 35 35 Julia Avila Fthr/Bntmweight 10 35 55 Brianna Van Buren Strawweight 10 40 40 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 8.5 40 40 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 8.5 42 42 Tessa Simpson Atomweight 8 43 43 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 5 43 43 Loma Lookboonmee Atomweight 5 43 55 Brittney Victoria Fthr/Bntmweight 5 43 43 Chelsea Chandler Fthr/Bntmweight 5 43 35 Kathryn Paprocki Strawweight 5 48 48 Rebekah Levine Atomweight 4.5 48 48 Kaytlin Neil Flyweight 4.5 48 48 Liz Tracy Flyweight 4.5 48 43 Kerri Kenneson Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 48 43 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 4.5 53 53 Alexa Conners Fthr/Bntmweight 4 53 48 Sarah Kleckza Fthr/Bntmweight 4 55 55 Ashley Medina Atomweight 0 55 55 Fernanda Barros Atomweight 0 55 55 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 0 55 55 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 0 55 55 Mellissa Wang Atomweight 0 55 55 Stephanie Alba Atomweight 0 55 55 Tiffany Masters Atomweight 0 55 NR Ashlynn Kleinbeck Flyweight 0 55 55 Barbara Acioly Flyweight 0 55 55 Brittney Cloudy Flyweight 0 55 55 Christina Marks Flyweight 0 55 55 Daiane Firmino Flyweight 0 55 55 Mariana Morais Flyweight 0 55 55 Victoria Leonardo Flyweight 0 55 53 Akeela Al-Hameed Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Audrey Drew Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Bianca Daimoni Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Cheyanne Vlismas Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Helena Kolesnyk Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Holli Salazar Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Mitzi Merry Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Sarah Patterson Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 55 Shanna Young Fthr/Bntmweight 0 55 48 Ashley Nichols Strawweight 0 55 55 Isis Verbeek Strawweight 0 55 55 Jade Ripley Strawweight 0 55 55 Kinberly Novaes Strawweight 0 55 55 Montserrat Ruiz Strawweight 0

Check back next Tuesday for our feather/bantamweight rankings

Invicta Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights

Flyweights

Strawweights

Atomweights