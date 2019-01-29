Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 29/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Virna Jandiroba
|Strawweight
|148
|2
|2
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Atomweight
|115.5
|2
|2
|Felicia Spencer
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|115.5
|4
|4
|Sarah Kaufman
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|98.5
|5
|5
|Kay Hansen
|Strawweight
|87
|6
|6
|Miranda Maverick
|Flyweight
|65
|7
|7
|Kalyn Schwartz
|Strawweight
|50
|8
|8
|Amber Brown
|Atomweight
|42
|9
|9
|Brogan Walker-Sanchez
|Flyweight
|39
|9
|9
|Vanessa Porto
|Flyweight
|39
|11
|11
|DeAnna Bennett
|Flyweight
|36.5
|12
|12
|Stephanie Geltmacher
|Flyweight
|36
|12
|12
|Kali Robbins
|Strawweight
|36
|14
|14
|Stephanie Geltmacher
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|34.5
|15
|15
|Ashley Cummins
|Atomweight
|32.5
|15
|15
|Mallory Martin
|Strawweight
|32.5
|17
|18
|Viviane Pereira
|Strawweight
|31
|18
|17
|Sharon Jacobson
|Strawweight
|28.5
|19
|19
|Alesha Zappitella
|Atomweight
|28
|20
|20
|Pam Sorensen
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|26
|21
|21
|Chantel Coates
|Flyweight
|25
|21
|21
|Kaitlin Young
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|21
|21
|Marciea Allen
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|24
|25
|Helen Peralta
|Strawweight
|24.5
|25
|25
|Pearl Gonzalez
|Flyweight
|22
|25
|24
|Jamie Moyle
|Strawweight
|22
|27
|27
|Minna Grusander
|Atomweight
|20
|27
|27
|Cheri Muraski
|Flyweight
|20
|29
|29
|Katharina Lehner
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|30
|30
|Danielle Taylor
|Strawweight
|15
|31
|31
|Erin Blanchfield
|Flyweight
|14.5
|32
|32
|Lisa Spangler
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|14
|33
|33
|Milana Dudieva
|Flyweight
|12.5
|34
|34
|Mizuki Inoue
|Strawweight
|11
|35
|35
|Alyse Anderson
|Atomweight
|10
|35
|35
|Anastasia Nikolakakos
|Atomweight
|10
|35
|35
|Tracy Cortez
|Flyweight
|10
|35
|35
|Julia Avila
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|35
|55
|Brianna Van Buren
|Strawweight
|10
|40
|40
|Jillian Decoursey
|Atomweight
|8.5
|40
|40
|Karina Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|8.5
|42
|42
|Tessa Simpson
|Atomweight
|8
|43
|43
|Kelly D’Angelo
|Atomweight
|5
|43
|43
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Atomweight
|5
|43
|55
|Brittney Victoria
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|43
|43
|Chelsea Chandler
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|43
|35
|Kathryn Paprocki
|Strawweight
|5
|48
|48
|Rebekah Levine
|Atomweight
|4.5
|48
|48
|Kaytlin Neil
|Flyweight
|4.5
|48
|48
|Liz Tracy
|Flyweight
|4.5
|48
|43
|Kerri Kenneson
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|48
|43
|Janaisa Morandin
|Strawweight
|4.5
|53
|53
|Alexa Conners
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|53
|48
|Sarah Kleckza
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|55
|55
|Ashley Medina
|Atomweight
|0
|55
|55
|Fernanda Barros
|Atomweight
|0
|55
|55
|Jessica Delboni
|Atomweight
|0
|55
|55
|Lindsey VanZandt
|Atomweight
|0
|55
|55
|Mellissa Wang
|Atomweight
|0
|55
|55
|Stephanie Alba
|Atomweight
|0
|55
|55
|Tiffany Masters
|Atomweight
|0
|55
|NR
|Ashlynn Kleinbeck
|Flyweight
|0
|55
|55
|Barbara Acioly
|Flyweight
|0
|55
|55
|Brittney Cloudy
|Flyweight
|0
|55
|55
|Christina Marks
|Flyweight
|0
|55
|55
|Daiane Firmino
|Flyweight
|0
|55
|55
|Mariana Morais
|Flyweight
|0
|55
|55
|Victoria Leonardo
|Flyweight
|0
|55
|53
|Akeela Al-Hameed
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Audrey Drew
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Bianca Daimoni
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Cheyanne Vlismas
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Helena Kolesnyk
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Holli Salazar
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Mitzi Merry
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Sarah Patterson
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|55
|Shanna Young
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|55
|48
|Ashley Nichols
|Strawweight
|0
|55
|55
|Isis Verbeek
|Strawweight
|0
|55
|55
|Jade Ripley
|Strawweight
|0
|55
|55
|Kinberly Novaes
|Strawweight
|0
|55
|55
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Strawweight
|0
Check back next Tuesday for our feather/bantamweight rankings
Invicta Performance Rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 29/19